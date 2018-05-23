Man accused of stabbing pregnant girlfriend joked on Facebook, with knife, about ‘murdering’ a birthday cake

THE BRONX — The photos from nine years ago seem eerie, when you consider what 30-year-old Oscar Alvarez is now accused of doing.

The Bronx resident, charged with viciously stabbing his pregnant girlfriend multiple times early Wednesday—resulting in the loss of their unborn baby girl—is seen in Facebook pictures celebrating a family birthday in 2009.

Alvarez is holding a cake knife in one hand and hugging his mother with the other. The caption? “About to murder that cake, lmao.” Other photos show Alvarez about to cut the cake.

The remark seems somewhat prophetic of bad days to come, because Alvarez is now charged with repeatedly stabbing his live-in girlfriend, Liv Abreu, who was 26 weeks pregnant with their daughter.

An argument broke out in the couple’s third floor Bronx apartment on Walton Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Alvarez allegedly stabbed Abreu, a former U.S. paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, in the chest and side multiple times.

Alvarez told police he cleaned up and changed his clothes. He allegedly took Abreu’s cell phone, when he left the apartment, so she couldn’t call for help.

When he finally went out about 30 minutes after the stabbing, a critically wounded Abreu managed to drag herself to a neighbor’s apartment on the second floor to call 911.

Earlier this month, Alvarez had reposted a “selfie” he took on his October birthday in 2013. He’s wearing a nice suit and tie. One of his aunts posted a message, telling him to give a kiss to “Liv.”

Back to the birthday celebration from March 2009. A second photo of Alvarez holding his mother tight is captioned, “My mom and I. She loves me.”

Alvarez is now being held without bail on Rikers Island, charged with the attempted murder of Abreu.

An NYPD source explained to PIX11 that the loss of an unborn fetus is not considered a homicide.