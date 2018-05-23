How NJ police are keeping the water safe for Memorial Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sgt. Christopher Jones has been with the New Jersey State Police’s marine unit for about 12 years.

“Think of normal road patrol duties, but water related,” said Sgt Jones. “We’ve seen boat accidents that were horrible that were caused by intoxicated operators.”

PIX11’s Jennifer Bisram got on the water with troopers in Barnegat Bay, NJ as they geared up for the busiest boating time of the year.

Troopers from the marine unit cover 1,200 miles of the Atlantic coastline and 800 lakes and ponds.

Last Memorial Day weekend they responded to 892 calls for service.

They are hoping to have fewer calls for help this summer.

“When people come out and recreate on the waters on NJ, we want to make sure they get home safe,” Sgt. Jones said.