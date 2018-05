HACKENSACK, N.J. — An 11-year-old boy fell from a seventh-floor balcony in Hackensack Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The fifth-grader, whose name is not being released, was taken to a hospital with a broken nose and broken pelvis, police said.

The child fell from a seventh-floor balcony at 170 Prospect Ave. and landed on 160 Prospect Ave., police said.

No additional details have been released.