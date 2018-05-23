ACS Commissioner calls suicide rate among Latina teenagers an ‘epidemic’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A 19-year-old Bronx teen says it's tough enough to be a teenager, but after a childhood trauma, she thought about killing herself.

“I was in a bad place, after I was raped at 13 years old. Luckily, I told a police officer,” said the teenager, who did not want to give us her name.

The Commissioner of the Administration for Children’s Services, David Hansell, attended a special summit of moms, social workers, city, and state leaders in midtown, where Latina teenager suicide rates was the focus.

“This is an epidemic. We are focused on prevention,” said Hansell.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Communities Survey, there are 312,000 Hispanic girls (17 and under) live in New York City, and that population continues to grow.

And according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says in 2015 in New York City, say 18.5 percent of Latinas have thought about suicide, and 13.2 percent tried to commit suicide. That’s the highest percentage of any other ethnicity.

Commissioner Hansell says sexual abuse, neglect, drug abuse, bullying, and fears about immigration are all contributing factors.

Dr. Rosa Gilis the President of Communilife a non-profit group that runs an initiative called "Life is Precious," the first Latina teenage suicide prevention program in NYC.

"Seven and eight year olds come to the clinic, we ask them what happened and they say they are afraid of going home and mom was taken by the police,” Gilis said.

For more information, visit http://www1.nyc.gov/site/acs/justice/family-assessment-program.page