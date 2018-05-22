PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Workout at home with celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels

Posted 10:00 AM, May 22, 2018, by

Want to lose weight and tone up but only have 10 minutes a day? Or maybe you`re a beginner afraid of being pushed too hard. Celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels, best known for her appearances on "The Biggest Loser," says her app has all the answers you need.