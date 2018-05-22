Thieves pose as UPS workers, tie up family, steal $16k: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEROME PARK, the Bronx — A Bronx family was tied up at knifepoint during an afternoon home invasion by two men who posed as UPS workers, police said Tuesday.

This happened Sunday, around 2 p.m., inside of an apartment building located near Marion Avenue and East 201 Street.

Two men knocked on an apartment door and said they were UPS workers, police said.

A 20-year-old woman opened the door, and the two men forced their way inside the apartment.

One of the men placed a knife to the victim's stomach, forced her to the floor and tied her up, according to police.

The robbers also tied up two other people in the apartment, a 22-year-old female and a 64-year-old male, before they made their way into a 27-year-old male victim's room, police said.

Inside of the room, police said the men stabbed the 27-year-old one time in the right thigh and tied him up.

They removed two chains and two bags filled with $16,000 in cash from his room.

The individuals fled the building on foot northbound on Marion Avenue.

The 27-year-old victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Surveillance video released by police shows the first man last seen wearing a black and gray hooded sweater, black sweatpants and gray sneakers.

The second man was last seen wearing blue baseball cap, a gray hooded sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Both men are described as being between 20 to 24-years-old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).