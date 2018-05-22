Public housing tours by councilmembers come to an end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Councilmember Jumaane Williams, a candidate for lieutenant governor of New York, toured public housing in Brooklyn Tuesday and said he hopes Mayor Bill de Blasio will step up and give more money to New York City public housing, especially for seniors.

“There is no reason to stand alone. I still consider myself an ally, so it’s a frustrating thing when we are on opposite sides on things we don’t agree on," he said. "There has to be accountability."

Councilmember Williams showed his support at the Glenwood senior center for more funding for NYCHA in East Flatbush.

The proposed plan from Metro Industrial Areas Foundation, an advocacy group that organized the city councilmember tours and a rally at City Hall, calls for de Blasio to go along with the city council's NYCHA budget proposal.

It would give billions to public housing in New York City. It includes:

-$950 million for boiler repairs

-$500 million for 15,000 new affordable apartments for seniors on NYCHA property

-$1 billion annually to address ongoing capital needs.

Mayor de Blasio has already given $200 million for new boilers and proposed $20 million in his preliminary budget. The Mayor says he’s given more funding to NYCHA than any other Mayor. The Mayors’ city budget comes out July 1.