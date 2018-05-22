Pregnant woman stabbed dozens of times in the Bronx, unborn baby dies: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A pregnant woman was stabbed at least 30 times, leaving her critically injured and her unborn child dead, police said Tuesday.

Police were called to the woman's apartment about 12:30 a.m. on Walton Avenue near East 165th Street.

Liv Abreu, 30, who was stabbed in the torso area, was transported to the hospital in critical condition where her unborn baby died, police said.

Her boyfriend, and father of the unborn baby, Oscar Alvarez, later turned himself in to police.

