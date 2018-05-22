Pregnant woman stabbed multiple times in the Bronx, unborn baby dies: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A pregnant woman was stabbed multiple times Tuesday, leaving her critically injured and her unborn child dead, police said.

The woman's boyfriend is accused of stabbing her multiple times in the torso Tuesday, just after 12:30 a.m., inside of a building located at 1027 Walton Ave.

The victim, 30, was transported to the hospital in critical condition and the fetus has died, police said.

The victim's boyfriend, a 30-year-old man, turned himself in and is in custody, police said. It is not yet known if he was the father of the unborn baby.

