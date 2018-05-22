PIX11 finds potentially dangerous bacteria in bathroom hand dryers citywide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Are hand dryers in public restrooms blowing bacteria back on your freshly washed hands as you’re drying them?

PIX11 collected samples from a variety of restrooms in the city and working with a nationally recognized lab, put them to the test.

When we walk into a public bathroom, we’ve become accustomed to the sight of a hand dryer.

But take a closer look and what you’ll likely see filth, dirt and dust. What you won’t see, potentially dangerous bacteria.

“If you wash your hands then dry your hands, you’ll want to wash your hands again,” said Vincent Iuzzolino, microbiology laboratory director of EMSL Analytical Services.

Proponents of hand dryers say they’re energy efficient, cost effective and environmentally friendly as an alternative to paper towel waste. But here’s the concern, dryers don’t just blow air out, they siphon in air. With bathrooms being generally dirty places, that air contains pathogens, microbes left behind from people’s skin or people flushing lidless toilets. The dryers then suck the germs in and spews them out again onto freshly washed hands.

There have been several recent studies that found dryers are trapping bacteria present inside restrooms and blowing them onto hands.

PIX11 did its own test, collecting grime from 10 dryers in bathrooms at major locations around the city. We chose the locations at random, such as popular locations like transit hubs, parks, restaurants and stores.

“If there are currents, that bacteria can become airborne, if it lands in a place where there are nutrients and moisture, those bacterial cells can start to divide and then multiply," Iuzzolino said. "Even if you start out with just a few bacterial cells, over time in the appropriate conditions, you’ll have actually lots of growth. When that bacteria gets in the air, of course it can land on the dryers themselves and then when the dryers are turned on it’s a very powerful blower and then it would blow air into the environment."

We collected the samples following the testing protocol of EMSL, based in Cinnamonson, N.J. Once the lab received our swab samples they diluted them in sterile water and then they plated them on this type of media so the bacteria can grow on and the microbiologists can study.

“These are the one to one million dilutions and you can see there’s quite a variety of organisms growing on there,” said Iuzzolino as he showed us a plate. “We’re then able to run through our identification system and basically it’s a mass speck that identifies the bacteria through profile and compares it to the library so the identification process is very, very precise. Most people in the healthcare industry microbiologists would be concerned about those results. We had some that were in the millions.”

As in millions of bacteria.

“We found we found klebsiella, we found enterobacter we found enterococcus faecalis,” said Iuzzolino. “We identified quite a few different organisms of course particularly in the places where you had high levels of bacteria these are generally found widely distributed in the environment but also its part of our intestinal tract,”

The dirtiest were the following, a World Dryer machine inside a bathroom in Central Park, the Xlerator in a busy Union Square grocery store, the Dyson Airblade model in a popular Times Square restaurant and one in a women’s restroom at the Oculus. They all tested for a large number of bacterial colonies.

Central Park released the following statement:

"The Central Park Conservancy cleans the bathrooms in Central Park three to four times daily."

The manufacturer of Xlerator said:

"Excel Dryer is committed to providing hygienic, sustainable and cost-effective hand drying solutions that people can depend on. As with any piece of equipment or fixture in a restroom, like sinks or toilets, hand dryers must be properly cleaned and maintained to achieve their intended performance. Our product manuals, shipped with each product and available online, contain instructions for proper cleaning and maintenance. We have reached out to the location to review the proper care instructions and inform them about our available hygiene accessories including a HEPA filtration system and antimicrobial wall guards. It is of the upmost importance that all our customers are pleased with our products and that they are performing properly."

The Dyson Airblade is built to contain a HEPA filter and the responsibility is on the businesses to change the filters according to guidelines set by Dyson.

Dyson made the following statement:

"Dyson Airblade TM hand dryers are proven hygienic by university research, and are the solution to environmentally impactful paper towels. When Dyson Airblade TM hand dryers are maintained in accordance with our cleaning recommendations, microbes on the machine surface will not be an issue. Swabbing any washroom surface is likely to reveal microbes, illustrating the importance of regular cleaning. We’re supporting the locations mentioned to make things right."

“The organisms we found are found inside of us so obviously when you go into the bathroom and people are doing their business that bacteria is shed,” said Iuzzolino.

The most common bacteria discovered in our samples like klebsiella and enterobacter can be found in fecal matter. They can lead to a range of illnesses – respiratory, skin, eye, abdominal infections - even septicemia, a blood infection. Scientists stress people with compromised immune systems or children or the elderly are more susceptible to these so-called “opportunistic organisms.”

“As an example someone who has an open cut on their skin and bacteria gets in you could get a skin infection,” said Iuzzolino. “Some of what we tested was really very clean compared to some that we tested that were pretty inundated with microorganisms.”

The microbiologist we spoke with said the silver lining, more dangerous bacteria like e-coli or salmonella was not found those. Still, the counts on the bacteria we did find was very high.

Without knowing the science or methodology used in the testing, we cannot comment further, but would be very interested to learn how the study was performed.

In addition, here is a link to the product manual which details cleaning instructions, for your convenience.