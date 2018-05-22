MTA to test fare cuts at LIRR stations across Brooklyn and Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, N.Y. — LIRR riders in underserved areas of Brooklyn and Queens may soon see a fare cut to Atlantic Terminal, according to the MTA.

If approved in a vote Wednesday, a pilot program of 6 to 12 months could go into effect as early as June.

The discount would be for commuters from stations in Queens Village, Hollis, St. Albans, Rosedale, Laurelton, Locust Manor, Jamaica, East New York and Nostrand Avenue.

The stations targeted are in a so-called transportation desert, meaning the stations are not near many other forms of public transportation.

A peak, one-way ticket would be slashed in half, costing $5 instead of $10.25.

A seven-day railroad and subway pass will cost just $60, down from $104.25.

The MTA is looking to gather data to determine if cutting fares will increase ridership, as the fair cut is meant to entice more people to use the LIRR.

The program was green-lighted by the MTA Finance Committee and could get begin in June. An MTA advisory group proposed the discounted fares more than a decade ago.

Once the pilot program wraps up on the Long Island Rail Road, advocates are hopeful it will be expanded to the MTA's other commuter railroad, Metro-North.