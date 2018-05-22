MTA to add more trains, buses during off-peak hours

New Yorkers using certain subway lines are in luck – kind of.

The MTA plans to add more subway service on the A, D, E and F lines on weekdays during off-peak hours starting in November, the agency announced Monday. There will also be additional Queens bus service over the weekends starting in July.

Extra trains will run largely in the hours right before or after rush hour. MTA officials hope it will cut wait times and reduce crowing.

“We’re thrilled to add some additional service for subway and bus riders, and much bigger improvements are on the horizon” MTA President Andy Byford said. “We regularly tweak schedules based on changes in demand and operating conditions, and the comprehensive plan I’m announcing this week will outline the path towards even more significant improvements to service that will be felt by all of our customers.”

The following subway service will be added in November:

Three additional southbound A trains on weekdays between approximately 8:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

One additional northbound D train on weekdays between approximately 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Three additional northbound D trains on weekdays between approximately 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Three additional southbound E trains on weekdays between approximately 10:30 a.m. and noon\

One additional northbound F train on weekdays between approximately 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Two additional southbound F trains on weekdays between approximately 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

One additional southbound F train on weekdays between approximately 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Two additional southbound F trains on weekdays between approximately 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

The following weekend bus service will be added in July: