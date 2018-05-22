× LIRR ‘Summer Saturdays’ brings $1 fares with monthly ticket holders

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Monthly ticket holders for the LIRR can look forward to a few summer perks beginning in June.

MTA Long Island Railroad will begin a “Summer Saturdays” program, set to begin June 2, announced MTA LIRR President Phil Eng.

Monthly pass holders will have the chance to bring up to four additional people aboard LIRR trains for $1 per person, each way, according to officials. The MTA said monthly LIRR tickets will be honored system wide, to and from all 124 LIRR stations, on 13 Saturdays from June 2 to Aug. 25.

“Since coming aboard at the LIRR, I wanted to find a way to offer something to our loyal monthly customers – and we believe this program accomplishes that and shows our customers how much we appreciate them,” LIRR President Phil Eng said.

“Beyond that, we’re excited to be a part of reducing the carbon footprint on Long Island by getting motorists out of their cars, while promoting the Long Island tourism industry, as rail travel across the island takes customers straight to the unique and magnificent local destinations that exist right here in our own backyard.”

The LIRR “Summer Saturdays” pilot will allow up to four children and adults to ride for $1 each when accompanied by a monthly fare-paying customer, the MTA said.

MTA will offer extensive summer getaways packages, and looks to extend package discounts to monthly customers, officials announced.

The pilot program will be monitored and adjusted as necessary based on public response, the MTA said.

LIRR officials said there are some exclusions to “Summer Saturdays,” due to capacity concerns, and special events. Those include:

Three morning eastbound Montauk trains, originating at Penn Station at 6:42 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11:45 a.m. (All stops apply)

One morning eastbound Greenport train, originating at Penn Station at 8:12 a.m. (All stops apply)

Belmont Stakes.

U.S. Open Golf Championship at Shinnecock Hills.