Driver in deadly bus crash has history of speeding, license suspensions

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. — New details emerged Tuesday about the driver of a school on a field trip collided with a dump truck in New Jersey last week, killing a 10-year-old girl and a teacher.

The driver has been identified as Hudy Muldrow Sr., 77.

His license was valid at the time of the May 17 crash, according to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

He has had 14 license suspensions between 1975, when he obtained his driver’s license, and 2017, according to data from the agency.

Thirteen of those 14 suspensions were for administrative reasons, such as unpaid parking tickets, and one of the suspensions happened this past December.

He’s also been hit with eight speeding violations between 1975 and 2017. None of them resulted in a license revocation.

His most recent speeding violation happened in 2001.

Muldrow Sr. was behind the wheel of a school bus that was taking students from East Brook Middle School in Paramus to Waterloo Village, a historic site depicting a Lenape Indian community and once-thriving port.

Two other school buses that were making the same trip made it to the site but returned to the school following the crash that left the bus lying on its side on the guardrail of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive.

A fifth-grader and a teacher were killed and more than 40 others were injured, including Mudrow Sr.

Most of the injured people had been discharged from hospitals within days, but the extent of their injuries has not been revealed.

The victims who died were honored this week.

Miranda Vargas, 10, was laid to rest on Monday. A funeral for teacher Jennifer Williamson, 51, is scheduled for Thursday.

The Paramus police chief told PIX11 News that the case is in the hands of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. He’s unsure if or when any charges may be filed.