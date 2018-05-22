Court adjourned for man indicted in shooting deaths of Queens imam and his assistant

QUEENS — The sentencing of a 35-year-old Brooklyn man accused of fatally shooting an imam and his assistant in August of 2016, has been postponed.

Court was adjourned, Tuesday, during a sentence hearing for Oscar Morel at Queens Supreme Court, according to the Queens District Attorney.

Morel’s Defense Attorney, Michael Schwed said he filed a motion, but believes the presiding judge, Gregory Lasak, was not ready to make a decision and court was adjourned.

A statement form the Queen’s DA was not immediately available.

The next court date is scheduled for June 6.

Oscar Morel was indicted on first degree murder charges for the deaths of Imam Maulana Alauddin Akonje and his assistant Thara Uddin.

Both men were shot in broad daylight as they were leaving a prayer service at a New York mosque 13 Aug 2016, police said.

Morel faces life in prison without parole.