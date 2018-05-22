Controversy erupts after Kendrick lamar calls out fan for rapping ‘N-word’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – In his music, Kendrick Lamar is known to tackle social and political issues affecting the African-American community. It’s one of the reasons why he won a Pulizter Prize for his latest album DAMN.

However, its those very lyrics that have sparked a fiery debate online, where at a recent concert a white fan who was brought on stage to sing a verse from his hit “m.A.A.d city” was abruptly stopped and called out after she dropped the n-word several times just as it appears in the song.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait,” Lamar says before a sold out crowd, interrupting the fan mid rap.

“Am I not cool enough for you?” she responds, almost appearing puzzled why they stopped the song.

“You gotta bleep one single word though,” he tells her.

The fan immediately apologizes, saying ”oh, I’m sorry did I do it?”

“Yea, you did it,” Lamar said.

The footage which was taken at the Hangout Festival in Alabama on Sunday has gone viral, where many online are chiming in on the debate.

Some are criticizing the young fan for not knowing better and then others are saying the rapper deliberately set her up, bringing her onstage to rap a song where the N-word is said several time’s

“Note to rappers: don't put lyrics in your song that you don't want fans to repeat” tweeted one user.

While another thought differently – “Honestly how did that girl at the Kendrick Lamar show think it was okay to use the N -word? I'm glad he cut her off after that.”

“There’s that one word that certain groups of people should not ever say,” Cori Murray, entertainment director at Essence told PIX11 News.

According to her, the incident should serve as a teaching moment for those who aren’t well versed with the weight the word carries.

“It is loaded, It comes from hate,” she said. “It was something that was used against African Americans.”

“it is a very hard conversation to have but I think we’re in a space now where we could have that conversation,” she said. “Maybe the way Kendrick presented it in this concert, in this moment on stage – is the way to start having it.”

That conversation is happening at length on social media and even on daytime television.

Whoopi Goldberg dropped her two cents on it Tuesday morning on ABC’s “The View.”

“Don’t put it in if you don’t want people to sing it,” she said.