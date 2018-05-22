Community rallies outside construction company’s office after nooses found on sites

NEW YORK — A rally was held outside an AECOM Tishman construction site Tuesday afternoon after two employees say they spotted nooses in AECOM Tishman run worksites over the last several weeks.

Jawaun Blake was on the job as a carpenter in Queens last week when he found a hanging rope tied as a noose on a construction site.

“It symbolizes hate, it symbolizes killings,” Blake said.

Felicia Allen was at a midtown Manhattan construction site in April when she spotted a safety poster that featured a man with a noose around his neck.

“I was so hurt,” Allen told PIX11. “I was upset. I was livid. I felt betrayed.”

Blake and Allen rallied with fellow construction workers and the National Action Network. Reverend Kevin McCall from NAN demanded a meeting with AECOM Tishman executives to ensure no more nooses are found in their workplaces.

In a statement to PIX11 AECOM Tishman said, “an internal investigation into these incidents is currently being conducted and we’ve issued a warning of zero tolerance to the subcontractors involved. “