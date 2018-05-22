Men sought in caught-on-camera beatdown inside Queens Checkers restaurant: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens — Police are searching for three men wanted in connection to a robbery and assault inside of a Checkers restaurant in Queens, police said Tuesday.

Three men punched and kicked two people during a dispute inside of a Checkers restaurant on Liberty Avenue on Saturday around 4:20 p.m., according to police.

One of the victims was also struck with a chair, police said.

The thieves removed chains from the necks of both victims during the assault, police said.

All three robbers fled the scene inside of a dark-colored four-door sedan eastbound on Liberty Avenue, according to police.

The victims were transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Surveillance video released by authorities captured the assault inside of the restaurant.

All three men are described as being between the ages of 25 to 30 years old.

The first man was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, a green shirt and dark-colored pants.

The second man was last seen wearing a light colored baseball cap, a gray T-shirt and light-colored pants.

The third individual was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and black pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).