‘Turning up the heat’: New Legislation could place heat sensors in apartments with bad track records

NEW YORK — New legislation that would install heat sensors in apartment buildings with bad track records of no heat or hot water violations has been introduced by Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams, Council Members Ritchie Torres, Robert E. Cornegy Jr. and Mark Levine.

First, the bill would require the Department of Housing Preservation and Development, HPD, to identify the 150 buildings with the highest ratios of temperature violations.

Second, heat sensors would be placed in each living room of each unit. These devices are able to display info over the internet for the tenant and owner to view.

“Thanks to tech innovators like Heat Seek, when it comes to combating heat harassment, there’s an app for that. With this legislation, the heat is on,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams.

“This technology would turn up the heat on landlords. In private housing not only do you have an epidemic of heat and hot water outages, but you have the added element of harassment. We are introducing legislation that would bring housing code enforcement into the 21st century,” said Council Member Ritchie Torres, prime sponsor of the bill.

“Borough President Eric Adams and look forward to fighting for its passage in the coming weeks,” said Council Member Mark Levine.

For more information about the technology, visit Heatseek.org.

