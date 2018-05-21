× Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine allegedly assaults NYPD officer after arrest

BROOKLYN — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested Sunday for driving without a license but within a few hours, that infraction turned into a felony when he allegedly assaulted an NYPD lieutenant, officials said.

The incident is just the latest run-in with law enforcement for the 22-year-old Brooklyn-born rapper, who is easily spotted because of his long rainbow locs, matching multicolored teeth and numerous tattoos — many of which say “69.”

Last week, an arrest warrant for the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez. He’s accused of misdemeanor assault following an altercation with a teenager at a mall in Houston, The Source reported.

The rapper also continues to face legal troubles after pleading guilty in 2015 to the “use of a child in a sexual performance,” according to the New York District Attorney’s Office.

The guilty plea stemmed from an incident earlier that year in which Hernandez was accused of partaking in three videos showing a then-13-year-old girl naked and engaging in sexual acts, including oral sex, a complaint against Hernandez showed.

Hernandez was visible in all three videos, and shared each on his Instagram page, the complaint stated.

As part of his plea, Hernandez was ordered to complete his GED, or general education development; write an apology letter to the girl and her family; and not be arrested for two years.

As of January of this year, Jezebel reports, Hernandez had not passed the test, meaning he could spend one to three years in prison.

His next court date in that case is scheduled for June 19.

As a minor, Hernandez served time for selling heroin and assaulting the owner of a bodega, the music website genius.com reported last year.