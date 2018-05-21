PIX11 uncovers gaps in school security paperwork

NEW JERSEY — A PIX11 investigation has found that despite New Jersey’s strict school security drilling laws, there is not always follow up to make sure students are being kept safe.

PIX11 obtained the Security Drill Statement of Assurance forms for public schools in Hudson, Essex and Union counties.

By signing the paperwork, superintendents and principals pledge they are not only having monthly fire drills but also having “one school security drill each month,” including several specific scenarios like “active shooter, non-fire evacuation, bomb threat and lockdown.”

At least one drill must involve local law enforcement.

“The best thing to do is use a wholistic building block approach to emergency preparedness,” said Brian Reilly, a retired NYPD counterterrorism coordinator for the New York City school system.

He now runs security consultancy Command Logic 360 and works with schools to prepare for the potential of violence.

It’s important to “train the students and staff in an emergency situation and start off with some drills ultimately culminating in comprehensive full scale exercises,” Reilly said.

But, he said, if security procedures are not practiced, there is a big problem.

“Frequent drilling is vital,” he said. “It develops muscle memory when people are faces with stressful critical incidents they’ll resort to their training.”

PIX11 found that most schools in the New Jersey counties surveyed submitted the statement of assurance.

However, two full school districts — Cedar Grove and Plainfield — did not submit the documentation. Neither did six charter schools or technical schools: Achieve Community Charter School, College Achieve Charter, Essex County Vocational Technical School District, Great Oaks Legacy Charter School, Lead Charter School and Roseville Community Charter.

PIX11 followed up with administrators for both Roseville and Cedar Grove, who insisted their schools are taking safety seriously and are not sure why there is no paperwork on file with the state.

Plainfield did not respond to multiple requests for comment, even when a security administrator came to see what PIX11 cameras were doing outside the high school.

PIX11 also wanted to know why the New Jersey Department of Education appeared not to be following up with schools who did not have their paperwork in order.

Ben Castillo, director of school preparedness and emergency planning agreed to an interview.

When asked about the apparent lack of followup, Castillo said: “It probably has to so with process. We have do have things in place whereby we can audit.”

Castillo said those periodic audits once every three years are the only realistic way to make sure all 2,600 schools around the state are doing the tens of thousands of drills needed to keep kids safe.

“A lot of trust is places in the schools to ensure they are doing the drills they are supposed to do with roughly 50,000 drills to be conducted in an academic year,” he said.

Castillo also said that when a school district is found to be ignoring safety requirements, there is serious follow up by the office of fiscal accountability and compliance. If deceptive behavior or anything improper is found, county prosecutors get involved.

Finally, Castillo said, the DOE also provides a lot of infrastructure to make sure schools are prepared.

There will be a security conference this summer to train and establish a security point person within every school district. He is a fan of random drill inspections to help flag errors within security protocols and learn valuable lessons about responding under pressure.

The New Jersey Department of Education is promising to follow up with the school districts, charter schools and vocational schools PIX11 found that do not have their security paperwork in order.