Pedestrian struck, killed in Queens

EAST ELMHURST, Queens— A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Northern Boulevard in Queens, police said Monday.

Police responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck, Monday just after 12:30 a.m., on Northern Boulevard between 100 Street and 100 Street.

When officers arrived, they found 47-year-old Carlos Gavilanes, of Queens, lying on the roadway with trauma to his body.

Gavilanes was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the victim was crossing Northern Boulevard from south to north, when he was struck by a 2003 Honda Civic, operated by a 24-year-old female, traveling westbound in the left travel lane.

The driver stayed on scene and was uninjured .

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

