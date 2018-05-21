Cop delivers baby deer by emergency C-section in NJ

WARREN COUNTY, New Jersey — A New Jersey police officer saved a fawn by performing an emergency C-section on the baby deer’s mother after she was hit by a car.

Animal Control Officer Robert Lagonera was called to the scene of a pregnant doe that had been hit by a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Washington Township Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The doe died of its injuries, but the fawn was still moving inside of her belly, Lagonera said.

“Washington Township Police Officer Vernon took the initiative and performed an emergency C-section on the deceased doe saving one of the two fawns inside,” Lagonera explained. “I arrived and took it home to dry it off and get it warm while rubbing its chest to help the underdeveloped lungs work,” he continued.

Photos showing the fawn wrapped in a white blanket were posted to the department’s page.