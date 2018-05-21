Groom and friend, both NYPD officers, killed in post-wedding crash

SHANDAKEN, Ulster County — A groom and his friend, both of whom were off-duty NYPD officers, were killed in a single-car crash after leaving a wedding in Ulster County, police said Monday.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Oliveria Road in Shandaken.

John M. Martinez, 39, of Hauppauge, was behind the wheel of a 2018 Maserati. New York State police said the car veered off the road and struck a large tree before overturning and coming to rest on its roof.

Martinez and the groom Michael Colangelo, 31, of Huntington Station, were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

They’d just left Colangelo’s wedding.

A third person was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.