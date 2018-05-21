First look at ‘Murphy Brown’ reboot on CBS

The “Murphy Brown” reboot will air Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on CBS starting this fall, and the network has released a preview of the new series.

Candice Bergen, who stars as investigative-reporting powerhouse Murphy Brown, is featured, along with some familiar and new faces, who are all working on the reboot of the 1988-98 show, which is returning to its network home of CBS just in time for its 30th anniversary.

The promotion features Bergen, along with Faith Ford, who played reporter Corky Sherwood; Joe Regalbuto, who played investigative reporter Frank Fontana; Grant Shaud, who played executive producer Miles Silverberg; Tyne Daly, who stars as the sister of the late owner of the political watering hole Phil’s; and Nik Dodani, who will play the FYI show’s social media director, who makes fun of Murphy for having a flip phone and an AOL account.