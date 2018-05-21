Family sues 30-year-old son to move out

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A couple is taking their 30-year-old son to court, hoping to force him to move out of their upstate New York home, CNN affiliate WSTM reports.

Michael Rotondo said that, legally, he wasn’t given enough time to leave and called his parents’ legal action “retaliatory.”

But his parents said that over the past few months, they’ve given him five written notices telling him he must move out. They said they’ve offered to help him get started on his own.

Court documents allege that Rotondo doesn’t contribute to the family’s expenses and doesn’t help with household chores.

The family is expected to appear in court later this month.