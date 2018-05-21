Exclusive: Patients’ records may have been leaked after Bronx medical worker was hacked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — In April, PIX11 News uncovered a computer issue at Essen Medical Group in the Bronx that kept patients waiting for days for the medication they rely on.

Carmen Rivera, an Essen Medical Patient, had to go a week without the ulcer and pain medication she uses daily.

“I feel frustrated, I feel angry,” Rivera said.

Now a former employee is coming forward to say the computer outage at Essen Medical was caused by hackers and patients’ sensitive medical information may have been exposed.

Jennifer Velazquez worked for Essen Medical for a year and a half, she told PIX11, “the employees were informed that the computers were hacked into.”

Velazquez says patients were never informed of the issue.

PIX11 reached out the the Medical Director for Essen several times Monday but our phone calls and emails were not immediately returned.