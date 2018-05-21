Cosmetics tycoon, Bobbi Brown, reinvents herself with a new wellness line, hotel & revamped website

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK— "I truly believe that women are beautiful as they are."

Bobbi Brown.

The woman.

The makeup.

The brand.

This Chicago native pioneered the natural look and for two decades turned 10 lipstick colors in a global billion dollar brand.

And now, she has decided to move onto a new chapter.

"A year and a half ago, I left Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and I literally had no clue what is was going to do. I've been married 30 years. I raised 3 kids, and I went to work and I had this career and all of a sudden, I walked away from this company that is basically my first baby. I didn’t know what was going to happen," Brown said.

Through the years her message has never changed.

"I really believe that women just need makeup to be a better version of themselves," Brown explained.

This nine time author is now encouraging beauty from the inside out.

She has rolled out a lifestyle company, Evolution 18, along with a website justbobbi.com.

"If you don’t have the health and wellness part, no matter what products you use, make up or skin scare is not going to help," Brown said.

Her wellness brand, Evolution 18, includes supplements, shakes and probiotics and even a collagen cocktail.

It made its debut on QVC.

"There are two powders. One of them, I call it the overnight powder. It's vanilla and 60 calories. What it does is it relaxes you at night before bed," Brown explained.

But this next act doesn’t stop there.

Bobbi Brown has also designed a hotel with her husband, called The George, located in her adopted hometown of Montclair, New Jersey.

"We travel a lot. I really like hotels that are comfortable, not fancy. So we created a hotel of our dreams right in Montclair," Brown said.

When asked how she teaches women that it's okay to age and evolve she said you have to tell yourself to calm down.

"Sometimes I look and I go oh my god what happened. But okay, it happened. And guess what? In ten years, I'm going to look back and say, oh I was so young what’s my problem," Brown questioned.

Advice she lives by as she continues to find new things to do with her new message of wellness.

"I am going to work on a couple things I have never done before. What are they? Meditating and sitting in a chair and reading a book in the middle of the afternoon," Brown said.