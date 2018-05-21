Brooklyn students walk out in response to Texas school shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — As the nation reels from the latest mass school shooting where 10 people were killed by a 17-year-old gunman inside a Texas middle school, students across the nation are demanding answers and calling for stricter gun laws.

Locally, students from a Brooklyn middle school are rallying in response to the Santa Fe School shooting.

The students at William Alexander Middle School 51 are walking out of their school just before the start of classes Monday, and making posters, as well as holding a few moments of silence in memoriam of the lives lost due to the tragedy.

Some student will wear orange post-it notes on their clothing with the names of victims of gun violence on them. Orange is the national color of gun safety.

The Texas shooting comes just 3 months after 17 people were killed by a gunman inside of a Florida high school, launching a nationwide walkout.

William Alexander Middle School students plan to walk out in front of MS 51, around 8 a.m., and it is set to last about 25 minutes.