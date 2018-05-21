At least five more people hospitalized of suspected K2 overdoses in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Several more people were rushed to the hospital of suspected K2 overdoses Monday night following a weekend of horror where the synthetic marijuana drug allegedly turned dozens into “zombies” in Brooklyn.

At least five people were reported to be hospitalized after showing symptoms of the drug outside of Atlantic House Men’s Shelter in Brownsville.

This comes just two days after 25 people were treated Saturday night after having negative reactions to the drug.

On Monday, 42-year-old Jasmine Alicea was just one of many arrested. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of synthetic marijuana.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan issued an advisory alert for residents in the Brooklyn North Borough Command warning people about a particularly toxic batch of K2 that has triggered 49 overdose cases originating at five locations.

“K2 is a dangerous, deadly drug, but this strain is especially threatening. All residents who live near these five locations are warned about exceedingly dangerous K2 batches in circulation, and advised to avoid usage,” said Chief Monahan. “Residents are urged to call 911 immediately if they or someone they know are showing symptoms of overdoses.”

The NYPD is making arrests for sale of K2, including 13 arrests over past two days, and is currently investigating the specific source of the drug distribution.

K2 overdoses have been reported in the following five locations since May 18:

Broadway & Myrtle Avenue 2570 Fulton Street 599 Ralph Avenue 2399 Van Sinderen Avenue 2402 Atlantic Avenue

