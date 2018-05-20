Wake for 10-year-old killed in NJ school bus crash

CLIFTON, N.J. — Family and friends will gather Sunday to say goodbye to the 10-year-old girl killed in a New Jersey school bus crash.

A wake will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Marrocco Memorial Chapel in Clifton for Miranda Vargas.

Her funeral is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday at the same location.

Vargas, described by her family on a GoFundMe page as a “beautiful, gentle soul,” was with her East Brook Middle School fifth grade class on a field trip when their school bus collided with a dump truck.

The school bus overturned and was ripped apart, landing on Route 80’s center median, officials said.

Forty-five people, including 38 students were on the bus heading to Waterloo Village. Forty-three people from the bus and the truck driver were hospitalized.

A teacher, 51-year-old Jennifer Williamson, was also killed in the crash.

Authorities are investigating whether or not the bus driver was making an illegal U-turn on the highway, sources said.