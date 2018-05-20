Thousands turn out for annual AIDS Walk in Central Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL PARK — More than 20,000 people turned out at Central Park Sunday for the annual AIDS Walk New York.

Michelle Lopez, 52, has been participating for the last 28 years.

“I got diagnosed in 1990 - myself and newborn baby," Lopez said, after crossing the finish line. "This year is our 28th anniversary and I’m a grandmother now. My daughter now has a baby, and the baby is two and he is negative, that’s my celebration, I walk because I can.”

The walk is put together by the Gay Mens’ Health Crisis every year and has been around since 1986.

According to the organization’s CEO, Kelsie Louie, money raised goes towards HIV/AIDS care and prevention services.

“It’s really important that we keep the focus on HIV and AIDS, because we still have 40,000 new HIV infections every year across the country,” Louie said.

Donations are still be accepted at: https://www.aidswalk.net/