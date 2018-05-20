Teen, 14, arrested after impersonating cop, robbing sight impaired man

MIDTOWN — Authorities arrested a teen who stole from a sight impaired man while pretending to be an officer last week.

The 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged early Sunday.

The teen is accused of identifying himself as a police officer to sight impaired man, 64, around the 34th Street and Eighth Avenue subway station, authorities said.

He offered assistance and led the victim into the subway station and proceeded to remove the victim’s wallet under the pretense of entering the subway station, said police.

The teen did not return the victim’s wallet and fled. About $500 was charged near the incident location, police said.

The teen was charged with grand larceny and criminal impersonation of a police officer.

