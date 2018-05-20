Police search for man who forcibly touched teen in subway station

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Authorities are searching for the man accused of forcibly touching a woman on a Queens train station Saturday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m., police said a 19-year-old female was waiting for the train on the Manhattan-bound E train platform at Jackson Heights when a man approached her.

The man touched her buttocks and grabbed her shirt under her jacket, police said.

The victim and the man separately boarded a Manhattan-bound E train where he touched her buttocks again, said authorities.

The victim got off at 42nd Street/Port Authority Bus Terminal Station, where the man remained.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).