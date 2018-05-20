Man groped woman through bedroom window, claimed to be a cop: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn– Police are searching for a man wanted for reaching into a window and groping a woman in Brooklyn, then claiming to be a police officer, police said Saturday.

On May 12, just before 5 a.m., police said a man was walking on a second floor roof top of a building located near Clarkson Avenue and Rogers Avenue, when he reached into an open bedroom window and groped a 21-year-old woman who was asleep.

When the victim awoke, the man claimed to be a police officer and asked to join her in her bed, police said.

The female screamed, and the male fled the location.

There were no reported injuries in this incident.

