Man, 25, fatally shot in Manhattan

Posted 12:30 PM, May 20, 2018, by

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Authorities are investigating a man’s death after he was found shot in Manhattan early Sunday.

Police responded to a call around 2:03 a.m. about a man shot inside a building along Amsterdam Avenue and W. 146th Street in Hamilton Heights.

When they arrived, officers found a 25-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his head, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.