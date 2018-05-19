PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

LIVE: Watch the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Posted 7:18 AM, May 19, 2018, by , Updated at 07:31AM, May 19, 2018

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle stand together for their wedding in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, England — Today is the big day!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding is underway. Queen Elizabeth II has conferred the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Prince Harry and Meghan ahead of their wedding Saturday.

Harry’s titles will be His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Once married, Meghan will be known as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. She will be the first person to hold that title.

Watch the wedding live here:

CNN contributed to this report.