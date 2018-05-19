× LIVE: Watch the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

WINDSOR, England — Today is the big day!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding is underway. Queen Elizabeth II has conferred the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Prince Harry and Meghan ahead of their wedding Saturday.

Harry’s titles will be His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Once married, Meghan will be known as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. She will be the first person to hold that title.

CNN contributed to this report.