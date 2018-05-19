Thieves used ‘cloned’ debit cards to take cash from victims’ bank accounts: police

QUEENS — Police are searching for men who fraudulently withdrew cash from the bank accounts of at least four victims by using “cloned” debit cards at several ATM machines in Queens, police said Friday.

On Sunday, April 14, at 11 a.m and 2 p.m., the person(s) could be seen on surveillance video making two cash withdrawals from the account of a 75-year-old victim at an ATM machine inside of a Duane Reade on Myrtle Avenue and a CVS ATM on Queens Boulevard, police said.

Three hours later, cash was taken from the account of a 54-year-old victim from an ATM inside of a Citibank on Myrtle Avenue, according to police.

Two days later, the crooks struck again, twice. Police said at noon on April 16, a man cashed-out at a Municipal Credit Union ATM located at 90-15 Queens Boulevard and a second ATM at a Walgreens on Union Avenue.

The men used “cloned” debit cards to make each fraudulent withdrawal, police said.

In total, the alleged thieves got away with more than $6000.

The men were last seen wearing all black clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).