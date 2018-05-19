Texas school shooting survivors speak out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE, Texas — Over 90 days after Parkland, several more are dead at another mass school shooting this time the tragedy hitting Texas.

Ten people were killed after alleged gunman Dimitrios Pagourtzis opened fire in an art class at Santa Fe High School Friday morning.

Nine were students and one a substitute teacher; Cynthia Tisdale lost their lives.

Those who survived say enough is enough.

At least ten others were injured in the attack.

Rome Schubert, 16, was shot in the head, but doctors said the bullet passed through his skull. Schubert says he is lucky to be alive.

“I'm just pretty blessed that god spared my life today. Heart goes out to all the people who didn't get this opportunity to continue their life," he said.

That sophomore said he heard a loud bang and his ears started ringing. Schubert said a friend was the one who told him he'd been shot in the head, and there are more of those terrifying moment after the rampage in new surveillance footage from a gas station where students fled after the shooting.

You can see one student looking for her parents, and then finding their car. Another is hysterically crying. And others are on their phone trying to reach loved ones.

Suspected shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, appeared before a judge Friday night.

He is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault on a public servant.

According to court documents, Pagourtzis pared people he liked because he wanted his story told.

We're also learning more about the victims who did not make it out of the high school.

The embassy of Pakistan in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh was an exchange student.

Sheikh was reportedly 17-years old, had two younger sisters and was supposed to return home next month.

U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, David Hale, tweeting in response to Sheikh’s death “All of us at the U.S. mission in Pakistan are devastated by and mourn her loss. We will honor her memory."

And the bloodshed didn’t stop in Texas yesterday — There was another a shooting outside a suburban Atlanta high school graduation ceremony Friday night that left one person dead and another wounded.

It’s not yet known if anyone was arrested.