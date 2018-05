Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORKAnthony Scaramucci has been one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters -- and he remains so even though he was fired as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job.

His departure came after an expletive-filled interview with the New Yorker magazine in which he attacked former chief of staff Reince Preibus and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Marvin Scott spoke with from Scaramucci about his days behind the scenes in the Trump administration, his take on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, the Stormy Daniels controversy and much more.