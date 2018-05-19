× Motorcyclist, 28, killed in collision in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A motorcyclist was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Brooklyn Friday night.

The incident happened around 10:46 p.m. as police responded to a 911 call about a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle at Eastern Parkway and Thomas S. Boyland Street in Crown Heights.

When they arrived, officers found a male motorcyclist, 28, lying on the roadway with trauma throughout his body, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling west on Eastern Parkway approaching Thomas S. Boyland Street in the left lane the same time a Honda Civic was traveling in the center lane, said police.

The driver of the Honda, 27, moved into the left lane in front of the motorcyclist in close proximity, causing him to strike the car’s rear and fall onto the roadway, said authorities.

The driver of the Honda remained on the scene.

No arrests have been made as investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the motorcyclist as not been released pending family notification.