Man, woman steal $1,300 from Bronx auto shop, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BRONX — Authorities are searching for a man and woman after they robbed a Bronx auto shop Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. when two unknown individuals, a man and a woman, entered Vitico Auto Body Shop on Webster Avenue in West Bronx, police said.

The duo approached the management office and spoke to an employee about purchasing tires, said police.

As the employee showed the man tires, the female went into the body shop’s office and removed about $1,300 in cash, according to authorities.

They were last seen heading west on East 180th Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).