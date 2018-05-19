Man, 94, assaulted during dispute in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Authorities are searching for the person who assaulted a 94-year-old man in Queens Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:18 p.m. outside a residence on 97th Street in Jackson Heights.

The victim, 94, got into a verbal dispute with another man, police said. During the dispute, the victim was slapped in the face.

As the victim was slapped, his glasses fell to the ground and the other man stepped on them before he fled on foot, according to police.

The victim sustained a small laceration on his nose, but refused medical attention, said police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).