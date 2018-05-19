Man, 36, fatally shot in chest on Brooklyn street: police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — An investigation is underway after a 36-year-old man was found shot to death in Brooklyn, police said Saturday.

On Saturday, around 7:45 a.m, police responded to a 911 call of a shooting near 681 Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

When officers arrived on the scene, the found a 36-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

The victim was transported to Brookdale University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The identification of the deceased is pending family notification.

