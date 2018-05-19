EXCLUSIVE: Construction worker finds noose at Queens home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROAD CHANNEL, Queens— It’s the last thing Jawuan Blake, a construction worker, expected to see at his Queens job site Thursday.

“I come out, take a few steps, look up and see a noose hanging - my heart just stopped,” he said.

Blake told PIX11, Saturday, it was hurtful to see the noose on the side of the home on East 6th Road in Broad Channel.

The home is part of NYC’s Build it Back program, which launched after Superstorm Sandy.

“No one should have to come to work and see that, it’s 2018,” he said.

He took pictures and when he told his coworkers he said they made insensitive comments and ignored it.

“I feel like it’s not a joke or laughing matter,” he said.

John Kodetsky lives next door to where the noose was found.

“I don’t think it should have been done but I thought the guys were fooling around,” he said, adding he saw the noose.

“As a sign of a death mark, It’s kind of disturbing,” Rob Wilson, an electrician who has also been working on the home responded.

Workers at the site tell PIX11 they want Tishman Construction to take the matter seriously and take appropriate action.

PIX11 reached out to the company for comment and have not heard back from anyone yet.

The workers say they have a meeting with the company Monday morning.