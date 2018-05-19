Beached humpback whale found dead on Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Long Island —Whale of misfortune! Beachgoers got more than expected after they found the carcass of a beached humpback whale on Long Beach.

The deceased female whale washed up along the shoreline of a Long Island community on the beach around noon Friday, officials said.

The massive mammal, stretching more than 32 feet, dwarfed curious onlookers who gathered around to see it and snap photos.

A 3-hour necropsy by the Atlantic Marine Conservation showed the whale suffered extensive bruising that may have been caused by a vessel.

The Riverhead Foundation ran tests on the cetacean, then the Beach Maintenance Department dug a 20-foot hole and buried the large carcass on the beach.

Officials warn that the public should remember to keep at least 150 feet away from live and deceased marine mammals at all times as they are federally protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Also, the public should not touch these animals as there are safety and disease transmission risks, officials said.