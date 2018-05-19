93-year-old woman robbed, assaulted on the Upper East Side: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan— Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly assaulted and robbed a 93-year-old woman on the Upper East Side, police said Friday.

On Thursday, just after 9 p.m., near East 66th Street and 3rd Avenue, police said two men approached a 93-year-old woman, snatched her purse, then knocked her to the ground.

The alleged thieves then fled on foot east towards 2nd Avenue and then down East 65th Street, according to police.

The victim suffered bruises to her head, a fractured left arm and a bruised left elbow.

She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The purse contained an identification card, bank cards and $7, police said.

The two men are described as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall, around 135 pounds, and between the ages of 15 to 18-years-old.

Surveillance video released by police shows the men last seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).