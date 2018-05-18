Woman, child die in fall from hotel window in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A woman and child died Friday after the pair fell from a window of a boutique hotel in Midtown Manhattan, police said.

Police said it appears the fall involves a mother and her 7-year-old son, but stressed that the information is preliminary.

The fall happened about 8:30 a.m. at the Gotham Hotel on East 46th Street between Madison and Fifth avenues, police said.

The woman and child landed on a second-floor balcony at the location and were pronounced dead the scene, police said. It’s unknown how far they plunged or what prompted their fall.

The deceased were not immediately identified.

The hotel, located about four blocks from Grand Central Terminal, has 67 rooms and more than 25 floors, according to its website. Hotel staff told the Associated Press they had no information about the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.