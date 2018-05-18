The history of Britain’s iconic red phone booths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON — One of London’s most iconic symbols are its red telephone boxes.

While their signature coloring makes them stand out and look the same, several different models have been created over the years.

In the early 1920s, the General Post Office introduced the first telephone booth known as the K1. They looked very different than the telephone boxes we see today, as they had a pointed spiral on the top and were primarily white.

A few years later, the Post Office had a contest for architects to submit plans for a new phone booth. The winner was Sir Giles Gilbert Scott who designed what came to be known as the K2 model. These boxes had domed roofs, and though it was not originally his intention, they were painted red to help with visibility. The boxes were introduced in 1926.

Updated booths were rolled out over the years, but in 1936 the next major model, the K6, appeared. It was made to celebrate King George V’s silver jubilee. Though more models were introduced later on, the K2 and the K6 versions are the phone booths that you think of today.

While they look very similar, the two models have a few differences. The K2 model is taller, has little square windows, and a crown punched in the metal. The K6 on the other hand has wider windows with little ones on the side, and has a golden crown on the top.

In 2002, there were an estimated 92,000 phone kiosks across the U.K. But today like phone booths across the U.S., the famous boxes are mainly viewed as a relic of the past. According to AFP, there are only around 7,000 traditional red booths.

But some telephone boxes have been transformed for a new generation, from cafes, to electronics shops to libraries. The ones that haven’t been updated still allow the perfect photo opportunity.