News Closeup: Anthony Scaramucci agrees that Russia meddled in 2016 presidential election

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci agrees that Russia, through its digital prowess, did in fact meddle in the 2016 presidential election, but he insists not at the behest of the Trump campaign.

Appearing on this Sunday's PIX11 News Closeup, Scaramucci said that while he concurs with the findings of the Senate Intelligence Committee that the Russians had a hand in the election, he declared, "I don't think it is fair to accuse the president of colluding with them when he did not."

He said he didn't believe they were out to help Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton.

"Their goal was to disrupt the democracy and create distrust of the electoral process."

Scaramucci, who's salty language in a magazine interview cost him his job 11 days after it began, denied any involvement in any meetings with Russians.

Despite an exchange of emails with entertainment publicist Rob Goldstone who arranged a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian operative, purportedly to give "dirt" on Hillary Clinton, Scaramucci said he wasn't at any meeting and claim the gathering had nothing to do with the campaign. He expressed confidence Donald Jr. would be fully exonerated of any wrong doing.

The "Mooch," as he is called, does not believe Trump will fire Mueller.

"That would be a very slippery slope. I don't think it's a good idea. I don't think the president is close to firing anybody. It would touch off a landslide of unexpected events for him," he said.

He concedes that the Democrats have a shot at retaking the House of Representatives in November's election. He points to the fact that that has happened in the past to President's in their first term, including Bill Clinton.

Asked if the Democrats win and initiate impeachment proceedings against Trump, Scaramucci believed such a move would "likely result in an increase in his approval rating. It will galvanize his base, and further create a re-election victory for him."

He voiced confidence that investigators will not find any evidence that the president obstructed justice or colluded with the Russians. He said that they just go to politically impeach him, it's will only strengthen the resolve of his supporters. He noted that the President Clinton's impeachment was a political impeachment, and that he committed a crime by lying under oath.

As for that hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels by Trump's attorney Michael Cohen to remain silent about an alleged affair, Scaramucci doesn't think the matter will amount to much. Trump first denied any knowledge of any payment to Daniels, but was later revealed by his attorney Rudy Giuliani that he in fact repaid his attorney the $130,000.

"Let's take the president at his word that he didn't have an affair with that woman, but was afraid of scurrilous statements she was going to make as a result of his interaction with her." The payment, he said was not illegal and noted that it will be found that "it's likely it wasn't a campaign finance violation."

We covered many areas in the one-on-one interview. One of Trumps most vocal supporters, Scaramucci said he stays in touch with the president, speaking to him on the phone every few weeks.

"Would you like to return to the White House?" I asked. With a smile, he quickly responded, "No, I want to stay married."

